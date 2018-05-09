Jones Homes donation will rejuvenate Carlton Youth Centre

Jones Homes has contributed £500 to help Carlton Youth Centre re-design and re-develop its outside area.

The Youth Centre, which is located in Carlton-in-Lindric, is used by local children aged between eight and 18.

Working in partnership with North Nottinghamshire College, who are providing Year 3 bricklayers and other students to assist with project, the money donated by Jones Homes has been used to purchase top soil for the garden, which has also been laid with turf and planted with flwoers to create an attractive outdoor area.

To finish the project, the Youth Centre will build a wall around the garden, and add a giant chess board, plus a pizza oven in the BBQ area.

With building underway at its Gateford Park development close by, Jones Homes was “happy to support” Carlton Youth Centre and “is looking forward” to seeing the end result in the summer, once complete.

Jayne Swift, sales and marketing director at Jones Homes, said: “We are proud to support innovative and inspiring projects in the local community where we are building new homes and were delighted to contribute financially towards the landscaping at Carlton Youth Centre.

“The plans for the outside area are fantastic, and will completely transform the space, making it much more attractive and appealing to the youngsters that attend the Youth Centre on a regular basis.

Steve Scotthorne from Carlton Youth Centre said: “This is a very exciting project for the Youth Centre and we are grateful to Jones Homes for the generous donation.

“The importance of community engagement from companies based in the area and developers building in the region is crucial to organisations such as ours.

“The landscaping project is a good example of the County, District and Parish Council, together with Jones Homes, North Notts College and young people working in unison to improve the local amenities.

“For the youth involved, it is a wonderful opportunity to gain skills for life that they can take away and use in the work place in years to come, and for the Youth Centre and those that utilise it, it is an incredible transformation of our outdoor space.”

Martin Lane, curriculum team leader at North Nottinghamshire College, said: “It’s is our aim to work with and support local communities, helping them meet their needs and giving our students the opportunity for work experience and learning skills that can be used in the workplace. This project allows our students to gain a better understanding of the construction industry, and it enhances what they learn within the workshop.

“We want our students to be involved in projects, such as this, that are here to stay, and take pride in their work. Jones Homes’ support means we can purchase a necessary material that is a vital part of the re-development.”