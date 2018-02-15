John Kettley forecasts an enjoyable lunch in Gainsborough

Former TV weatherman John Kettley was the guest speaker at the latest meeting of Gainsborough & District Ladies Luncheon Club.

John, who was born in Halifax where his interest in the weather began at the age of 11.

Upon leaving school his ambition was to join the Met Office and he spoke of all the various training that he had to go through before he reached his goal and became weatherman for the BBC Midlands Today programme in 1980.

In 1985 he moved to TV Centre in London where he worked alongside famous weathermen like Michael Fish and Ian McGaskill.

In 2000 he left TV centre to pursue a career as a weather consultant for racing, football, cricket and other sports.

Along the way he made friends with many well known people, including the late writer Dick Francis and Eddie Jones, the current head coach of the England rugby union team.

John has appeared on several TV programmes over the years and is a member of The Lord’s Taverners.

He was also immortalised in song in the hit single John Kettley is a Weatherman, written by Tribe of Toffs, which reached number 21 in the charts in 1988.