Jewellery and cash taken during Gainsborough burglary

Jewellery and cash was taken during a burglary in Gainsborough.

Police are investigating after the property on North Marsh Road was broken into, sometime between Sunday November 26 and Tuesday November 28.

PCSO Tracey Burnett, covering Gainsborough Town South, said: “Jewellery and cash have been taken after the property has been entered to the rear.

“If you have seen any suspicious activity in the area, please call us on 101 and quote incident 34 of November 28.”