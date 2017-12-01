‘Inspirational’ Bassetlaw surgeon honoured with OBE

An “inspirational” Bassetlaw surgeon has been appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, receiving his award from The Queen earlier this month.

Mr Muhammad Shahed Quraishi, a consultant ear, nose and throat surgeon at Bassetlaw Hospital, has received the prestigious accolade for the care and treatment he has provided to the many patients he has seen in the 30 years he has spent working in the NHS.

Affectionately known as “Q” by hospital colleagues, the award is also recognition of the expert training that he has provided to hundreds of trainee surgeons across the world through his innovative ‘ENT Masterclass’ programme.

Mr Quraishi, a married fataher of two, said: “I am completely humbled and honoured to have received an OBE, however, I have to say that this is a team award. I am grateful for the support of everybody at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals – this is a great recognition of the Trust’s commitment to providing high-quality training and patient care. “

Launched in Doncaster more than 13 years ago, the pioneering series of Masterclasses provide high quality training in the study of diseases of the ear, nose, and throat, for free and have taken place across four continents with participants from across the globe.

Mr Quraishi said: “Due to the overwhelming demand, within a couple of years we built up a two-year waiting list for our courses.

“The development since then has been phenomenal and we now host training events in fixed hubs which include London, Cape Town, Beijing, Sydney and Berlin and also have an ENT Masterclass Academic Travelling Club which organises annual conferences in developing countries.

“The ENT Masterclass events and ENT Masterclass Annual Journals form part of the world’s biggest ENT training platform and the greatest pleasure I get from organising it is relating it back to where it all began – it has really put us on the map.”

Richard Parker, chief executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals said “We are all absolutely delighted and very proud of Mr Quraishi, and the award is absolutely well deserved. Not only is he an excellent surgeon, his contribution in the training and educational field is outstanding. His ability to inspire others internationally, to support ENT training and education I believe is unique and has touched countless colleagues, trainees and patients.”

Mr Quraishi holds a host of achievements to date which include being awarded Visiting Professor status at the Capital Medical University in Beijing, achieving the National Clinical Excellence Silver Award in 2015, being a finalist for the Silver Scalpel Award from the Association of Surgeons in Training in 2014, and more recently being elected as the President for the Royal Society of Medicine – a position he will take up next year.