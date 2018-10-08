Indian summer on the way with temperatures set to reach 19°C

The region is expected to experience a spell of warmer weather later this week.

According to the Met Office, temperatures could reach 19°C on Wednesday with long sunny spells across East Midlands.

Temperatures are set to soar this week.

And although the rain could return on Thursday and Friday, temperatures are set to climb back up to 19°C on Saturday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: " Long sunny spells on Wednesday, staying windy and mild. More cloud on Thursday, perhaps with blustery showers then rain later. Showers with gales on Friday, heavy rain later."