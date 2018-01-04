Hucknall drink driver: “Glad I got caught”

A Hucknall man stopped for drink driving in Mansfield told magistrates he was glad he’d been caught and pledged not to do it again.

Scott Randle’s Vauxhall Vectra was followed by police on to Portland Retail Park, at around 2am, on December 16.

A test revealed he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Randle, 28, of Salterford Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He told magistrates: “I accept what I have done. In some respects I was glad I got caught. I won’t do it again.

“I am thankful I didn’t hurt myself and, more importantly, I didn’t hurt anyone else.”

He was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the length of his disqualification by 136 days if completed by December.

He was fined £350, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.