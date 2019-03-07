Housing firm shows its commitment to apprentices

Social housing provider Acis, which is based in Gainsborough, has underlined its commitment to apprenticeships and young talent.

To mark National Apprenticeship Week, the firm celebrated the signing-up of its tenth apprentice in 20-year-old Josh Aisthorpe.

As well as working for Acis, Josh is studying business administration at Lincoln College to boost his fledgling career.

He said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to start my apprenticeship with Acis. It has been very beneficial already, teaching me about the role, giving me experience of an office environment and allowing me to learn from others.”

Acis, which owns and manages more than 7,000 properties across Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, now employs apprentices in human resources, marketing and IT, as well as five engineers.

Jill Dickson, of the firm, said: “It’s great that we are using apprenticeships as a way to develop and introduce new talent within the organisation.

“We are committed to providing quality training by working with our partners to develop skills and knowledge.”