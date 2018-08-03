Hospice to relaunch day therapy services in Gainsborough

A Lincolnshire hospice is relaunching its day therapy services in Gainsborough with an open day.

At the Gainsborough Day Therapy Centre, St Barnabas offers free services for people over the age of 18 who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness, and their families and carers.

This includes physiotherapy, fatigue management, nurse support, welfare advice and counselling.

On Thursday August 9, at their Gainsborough Day Therapy Centre, on Front Street, Morton, St Barnabas will relaunch their services in the area with an open day between 10am and 3pm.

People can attend to find out more about the services which the hospice offers free of charge to people living in the Lincolnshire area.

There will be the opportunity to take part in a clinical question and answer session and complementary therapy taster sessions. Refreshments will also be available.

Clare Guthrie, staff nurse at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Our day therapy centre in Gainsborough has supported so many families in the local area and it is a pleasure to be able to make a difference in the community.

“I hope the relaunch of our services in Gainsborough will help raise awareness of the work we do and educate those who have unanswered questions.”

Ella Beale, community fundraiser at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Since it opened in 1995, St Barnabas Gainsborough has been a constant source of care and support for the Gainsborough community.

“We hope to raise the awareness of the services we can provide for not only those diagnosed with a life limiting or terminal illness, but also the families and carers impacted.

“We hope our open day will leave people with a greater sense of what we do at St Barnabas Gainsborough.

“Whether this is speaking to one of our nurses, finding out more information from our welfare team or having a coffee and chat with one of our friendly volunteers, we look forward to seeing you there.”

To find out more about the open day or the services that the Gainsborough Day Therapy Centre offers, email ella.beale@stbarnabashospice.co.uk or call 01522 540 300.