Hospice is set to launch Open Gardens 2018

A hospice is inviting local people to help it celebrate the tenth year of its annual fundraising garden scheme on Sunday May 13.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is holding the event to formally launch its Open Gardens programme for 2018, which has raised over £80,000 for the charity since it was set up in 2008, and sees some of the most beautiful private gardens across our region open to the general public.

Lindsey Lodge Fundraiser Anne Millett said: “We’re delighted to reveal over 70 glorious gardens will be taking part in our programme this year, situated in locations in and around Scunthorpe and the surrounding villages, the Isle of Axholme and Lincolnshire Wolds. It provides garden lovers from near and far with a delightful opportunity to see just what our green-fingered supporters have to offer!”

Based on Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, the 25-year-old hospice is run as an independent charity to provide specialist palliative care for patients with life limiting illnesses from North Lincolnshire. It receives only 17% of its funding from the NHS for its annual running costs, and relies on fundraising and donations to raise the £3.3 million it needs each year to continue to deliver its care in North Lincolnshire.

“Anne added: “All the gardeners who take part in our programme work extremely hard all year round to ensure their gardens are at their best for the paying public, we really appreciate their generosity and commitment. They make all our visitors feel so welcome, offering gardening advice, along with refreshments and plants for sale.”

The launch event will be held in the beautiful landscaped grounds of the Hospice, between 1pm and 5pm, and guests will be able to treat themselves to afternoon tea, ice cream and enjoy a variety of stalls including garden crafts and plant sales. Entry is free, but donations are welcome.

For more information, or to pick up an Open Gardens booklet, please visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk, email enquiries@lindseylodgehospice.org.uk, or phone 01724 270835.