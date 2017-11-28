Hospice bringing the joy of Christmas to families in North Lincolnshire

A local charity is preparing to bring the joy of Christmas to families in North Lincolnshire.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice in Scunthorpe is planning a number of events for patients, families and the public of all ages in the run up to the festive period.

Hospice Business Development Director Kate Conway said: “Christmas is a very special time at our hospice as we are very aware that if may be the last one for some of the patients in our care. That’s why we do our best to make every day as festive as possible to create happy memories for them and their loved ones.”

She added: “This can also be a difficult time for bereaved families, so it’s also important for us to provide opportunities for them to remember the people they love too.”

The hospice, now in its 25th year, provides free of charge specialist palliative care for day and inpatient patients with life limiting illnesses from North Lincolnshire, including symptom management, emotional support and end of life care.

Kate said: “We’re celebrating 25 years of caring for our local community this year, so we’ve decided to launch a new event into our annual calendar.

“On Monday 4 December we’re holding our first ever Christmas Lights Service at Lindsey Lodge.

“This is an hour long non-religious event for the local community to join us to remember those who are no longer with us around our Christmas tree. There will be music, carols, speakers, mulled wine and minced pies, and we’ll also be selling our special 25th Anniversary Christmas baubles for people to take home and hang on their own tree.”

On Thursday 14 December, between 10am and 4pm, the hospice will also be holding a Victorian Christmas Market alongside its December open day, to give patients, families and the local community an opportunity to purchase gifts and festive treats, as well as taking a tour of the hospice to find out more about the services it provides.

Kate said: “Our hospice care is truly extraordinary and makes such a huge difference to everyone whose lives we touch. We provide it free of charge, but it does not come cost free.

“The NHS only provides around 24% of our funding, which means we need to turn to the community to support us through fundraising, retail and voluntary donations and every penny we raise really does go towards caring for our patients.”

The hospice is raising funds this Christmas by holding a ticket-only Vintage Tea Dance at Redbourn Club on Sunday 3 December. It is also running a Superdraw with a top prize of £2,018, and recently launched its Letter to Santa campaign in all of its shops.

For a £1 donation on Friday 8 December it is inviting local businesses, schools, colleges and organisations to wear their best Christmas jumper for Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s Festive Friday, and post their photos on social media with the hash tag #FestiveFriday.

Kate added: “Each and every person who visits our hospice or takes part in any of our festive fundraising events will be contributing towards the cost of providing the best possible care that our patients need, and it really will be most gratefully received.”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, or any of the Christmas events and activities, please visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk