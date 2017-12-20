Horseshoes decorated to raise money for Bransby Horses

Volunteers from across West Lindsey have decorated 300 horseshoes to raise money for a leading equine charity, Bransby Horses.

Volunteers from the Voluntary Centre Services in West Lindsey, social housing provider Acis, Lincolnshire Country Council, LLBS (Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society) and other organisations worked together to decorate 61 horseshoes. The other 239 horseshoes were decorated by various volunteers from Bransby Horses which works to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome horses.

Kirsty Mathieson, Bransby Horses Volunteer Coordinator, said: “The shoes were made using recycled horseshoes, kindly donated by farrier, Scott Sykes. Volunteers cleaned, painted and then decorated them using donations of broken jewellery, old decorations, ribbon and natural greenery.

“We hope they will raise in excess of £2,000.”