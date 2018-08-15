Hit show is bringing Nashville to Lincolnshire

Nashville returns to Lincolnshire this autumn with a night of country classics at Lincoln Drill Hall.

Hit show A Country Night in Nashville has been thrilling country fans up and down the land with it’s blend of new country and classic hits.

The show recreates the scene of a buzzing honky-tonk in downtown Nashville and take you on a journey through the history of country, and featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present.

Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, The Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson and Little Big Town, are showcased by the performers, presenting hits like Ring Of Fire, Crazy, Follow Your Arrow, It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere, and The Gambler.

The show is one big celebration of country in one night.

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Saturday, October 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 (booking fees apply) on 0844 8542776 or www.ticketmaster.co.uk/a-country-night-in-nashville-scunthorpe