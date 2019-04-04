History coming alive at Gainsborough Old Hall

The events season at Gainsborough Old Hall starts with a maritime theme this weekend, writes Victoria Mason-Hines.

You can come and meet Simpkin, a Tudor privateer and explorer, who served with Captain Drake during his circumnavigation of the world.

He has many tales to tell including stories of the hardship of life on board ship, of visiting far off lands, of involvement with the slave trade, and of battling against the Spanish as, it should be remembered, one man’s ‘privateer’ is another man’s ‘pirate’.

Visit the Toilers of the Deep exhibition, take part in the Maritime trail ‘creatures crawling’ and make your own clay ship’s lantern to take home.

The Toilers of the Deep exhibition has been created by local artist and potter, Shaun Clark.

His work is influenced by renaissance ceramics, maiolica, slipware, country ware and everything in between.

His new exhibition is a collection inspired by a number of visits in the last year to the seaside, to docks, to rivers and to various museums in the region.

The title, Toilers of the deep, was gleaned from an old newspaper cutting in the Maritime Museum in Hull, calling on trawler men and drifters to a gathering to reflect on their work.

Shaun stated: “I saw the title as metaphor for explorers, for submariners, for astronauts and philosophers.

“The deep is the ocean, the remote jungle, or the sky.

“It could be the dark depths of your own psyche and the passage of time.

“We all toil into the deep by our very existence and consciousness.”

We hope you enjoy the start of the events season and there are many more exciting days planned over the year including, Knights in Battle re-enactment weekend, An Audience with Henry VIII, and a number of Kitchen alive days.

Follow the Old Hall on Facebook to be the first to know what is coming up next.