Heritage body praises regeneration of Gainsborough

A unique high-street project that is transforming part of Gainsborough has received praise from the Historic England heritage organisation.

The innovative scheme focuses on regenerating the Roseway quarter of the town, which includes the North Street and Market Street area, as well as the Roseways car park.

Old photographs have been researched to recreate the traditional look of many of the shop fronts, while rundown and empty stores have been restored to their former glory.

In the last two months, two new businesses, The Meat Storr and Bamboo Nails, have taken leases in the new units.

Now Historic England has cited the development as an ideal way to breathe fresh life into a conservation area that features several listed buildings.

Clive Fletcher, its principal historic places adviser, said: “The reinstatement of historic shop-frontages has been demonstrated to reverse decline in the high street, re-introducing the special feel at street level that so many places have lost over time.

“The work on historic shops in Market Street, Gainsborough exemplifies this.”

The project is a joint venture between West Lindsey District Council and the award-winning developers, Dransfield Properties.

Dransfield owns and manages Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough and has also delivered the new Travelodge hotel as part of the town centre’s regeneration.

Managing director Mark Dransfield said: “The new shop fronts look great, and we have had lots of lovely comments about them. We are pleased Historic England has been impressed with the design and quality of work.”

Coun Jeff Summers, leader of the council, said: “A shared vision to deliver real high-street change in Gainsborough has definitely paid ff.”