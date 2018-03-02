Help Worksop’s Olivia Keogh achieve Miss Nottinghamshire dream

A Miss England hopeful from Worksop is appealing to businesses in the area to help her achieve her dream of winning the crown for Nottinghamshire.

Olivia Keogh, aged 17, will compete against other contestants at the East Midlands heat at Kelham Hall in Newark on March 24, where she hopes to impress the judges in four categories – popularity, eco-dress, publicity and charity.

The Outwood Post-16 Centre student has been busy championing the competition’s message of helping others by volunteering at special needs school St Giles in Retford and in Kenya, Africa.

And she is now looking for sponsorship to boost her chances of becoming Miss Nottinghamshire.

Olivia said: “My mum, Nicola, has modelled in the past and while I have always been interested in modelling myself, that’s not really what the competition is about – it’s about helping others and showing girls they can achieve anything they put their mind to.

“Charity is also a big theme, and I’ll be raising money for Beauty with a Purpose and Hope Against Cancer.

“I first auditioned earlier this year and had signed up honestly thinking I’d never get through.

“When I got an email confirming I’d been chosen as a Miss Nottinghamshire finalist, I couldn’t believe it. I nearly cried, I was so amazed.

“It really has given me a confidence boost, as has volunteering and working at Kids Zone in Worksop.

“I’d love to work with children and I am an aspiring special needs teacher.”

Despite her hard work, Olivia has had difficulty finding a sponsor and is reaching out to firms as the competition looms.

The business sponsoring Olivia would pay a £125 fee and receive two tickets to the East Midlands heat.

The host will also announce the name of the sponsor when introducing Olivia and the firm’s name and logo will be printed on the sash worn by Olivia on the catwalk, and appear on the event screen.

The winners of the East Midlands heat will go on to compete in the national semi-finals for Miss England.

If you would like to sponsor Olivia, you can email her at oliviakeogh2000@hotmail.com