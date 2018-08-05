Heartbroken fans mourn the loss of comedy hero Barry Chuckle

Children’s comedy hero Barry Chuckle of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers has sadly died.

Barry Chuckle, whose real name was Barry Elliott, is best-known by generations of youngsters for his part in ChuckleVision with brother Paul which ran on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.

Paul has stated that he feels he has not just lost a brother but a theatrical partner and his very best friend.

The brothers had recently returned with a television show, Chuckle Time, on Channel 5.

But the 73-year-old entertainer Barry Chuckle had not been well towards the end of the new show’s filming and is reported to have died at home after suffering with ill health.

Since the announcement of Barry Chuckle’s death tributes have been pouring in over social media.

His manager Phil Dale said it is with great sadness that the family announced that Barry had passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and his family.

He added that the family have expressed their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers.

The brothers had started their careers as The Chuckles on ITV talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967.