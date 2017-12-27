MP welcomes £2,011,000 winter funding for NHS trust

Isle MP, Andrew Percy, has welcomed the Government’s multi-million pound investment in local hospitals this winter, as it emerged that Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) had been granted an additional £2,011,000 in funding to help cope with winter pressures.

The extra funding granted to NLAG NHS Trust is the equivalent of around 47 annual nurse salaries, and was announced as part of a £337m immediate funding boost for NHS hospitals this winter in the recent Budget, in addition to an extra £2.8bn investment over the next two years.

Commenting, Andrew said: “This extra £2,011,000 is great news for patients and residents locally. I’m very pleased the Government is giving the NHS this extra support for winter, with the cold weather and flu increasing pressures on our hard-working hospital staff.

“Of course there will still be pressure on the NHS and there’s no room for complacency; however, this funding will provide some much needed support at this critical time of year.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank front line NHS staff for all their hard work. They will be working during the Christmas period and we should all spare a thought for them as we spend time with our families.”