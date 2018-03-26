Have your healthcare needs covered this Easter holiday and know where to get treatment should you need it.

We all want to enjoy the long Easter weekend with family and friends and we need to be prepared for any unexpected injuries or illnesses that could alter our plans, by having a well-stocked medicine cabinet and first aid kit.

To help you cope with those minor ailments and manage any long term conditions you need to make sure you have the medicine you need. If you’re not sure what you need to take control of your health and practise self care, your local pharmacy will be able to advise you or you can get advice on basic medicines online at NHS Choices http://www.nhs.uk/livewell/pharmacy/pages/yourmedicinecabinet.aspx

If you take regular medication, please make sure you have enough to see you through the holiday period. If you think you’re likely to run out, make sure you order a repeat prescription before Good Friday (30th March). You can find out which local pharmacies are open over the Bank Holiday by clicking here. Easter Holiday Pharmacy Opening Times

Things may not go to plan, but no need to worry as there are a number of local services that can help if you or a family member needs advice or treatment. Dr Margaret Sanderson, local GP and Chair of the North Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) explained:

“We ask people to please think ahead when it comes to their health and order their repeat prescriptions and collect them prior to their GP being closed, to make sure that they have the medicine that they and their family need. There are other NHS services available over the bank holiday period for emergencies, but they shouldn’t be used to get routine prescription medicine, so please order what you need to manage your health responsibly during the Easter Holidays.”

“We appreciate that people may feel they need urgent care and treatment, but most of the time it’s not an emergency that requires going to A&E. If you are suffering with an illness and need some advice or to see a GP over the bank holiday weekend please phone NHS 111 where a fully trained professional will assess your symptoms and provide the healthcare advice you need or direct you to the appropriate local service, 24hrs a day, 365 days a year.”

Another option available to people is their local pharmacist, who can provide them with medicine for treatment and also confidential and expert advice on common health conditions such as a cold or upset stomach. Local NHS emergency services can be kept free for those that need them the most if more people would do their bit to help by practicing self care for their minor aliments at home.

You can self-treat many minor illnesses and injuries at home by keeping your medicine cabinet and first aid kit well-stocked with medicines such as paracetamol and ibuprofen and you should start to feel better within a couple of days.

For more information on alternatives to A&E and how you can choose well and ease the pressure on the NHS emergency services visit

http://www.northlincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/your-health/choosewell/