Green fingered volunteers needed by health trust

The Health Tree Foundation (HTF), the official charity for the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, are on the hunt for volunteers who can help give a little TLC to the gardens at Scunthorpe General Hospital.

If you are interested in helping give a little back to your local community then you could be just the person they have been looking for.

The charity is striving to help look after the gardens within the hospital grounds to create tidy and peaceful outdoor areas where patients and families visiting the hospital can enjoy some fresh air.

HTF are urging local companies, gardening groups and social groups to come on board and help their local hospital charity.

HTF community champion, Hayley Thompson, said: “The gardens at the hospital are in need of a facelift. We would love to have a local community group or businesses offer their time to come along and help make a difference to their local hospital.”

If you are interested in helping to give the gardens a new lease of life, please contact Hayley at: hayley.thompson3@nhs.net