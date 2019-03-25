Gainsborough sight loss support group issues call for volunteers

A leading sight loss charity is calling for volunteers to help run a Gainsborough-based support group for people with macular disease.

The Macular Society is appealing for anyone living locally who would be willing to give up some of their time to help organise and run the group’s monthly meetings, with help from the charity’s services and volunteering team.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of blindness in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.

The Gainsborough Macular Support Group meets on the third Monday of each month, between 10.30am and 12.30pm, at Friends Meeting House, on Market Street.

It is one of more than 400 groups of its kind in the UK offering vital information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease. The group will hold its next meeting on April 15.

Colin Daniels, Macular Society regional manager, said: “The Gainsborough Macular Support Group provides a real lifeline for people living locally with sight loss. The peer support offered by the group is absolutely vital – it’s incredibly reassuring for people to know that there are others who truly understand their situation.

“If you have some free time and would be willing to help out once a month, either by helping to organise the meetings or assisting in some other way, we would love to hear from you.”

For more information, contact Colin on 01603 937 449, 07494 467 995 or email colin.daniels@macularsociety.org.