Dawn’s swimming challenge raises cash for Doncaster dementia charity

Dawn Grantham decided to take the plunge...and raised £228 for leading South Yorkshire dementia charity Lost Chord.

Dawn, who is based in Doncaster, swam a total of 140 lengths of the pool at Thorne Sports Centre in just one session, knowing that every lap completed would make a huge difference to the charity that provides vital interactive musical experiences for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region.

“Every so often I decide to do an exercise challenge to improve my physical skills and keep me motivated with exercise,” Dawn explained.

“My big swim consisting of 140 lengths in one session, which was an excellent challenge for me both physically and mentally because swimming has not always been my strongest exercise.”

Dawn went into training for six months and even had some one to one training sessions to help with technique and confidence in the water.

“I chose a Doncaster based dementia charity because I work and live in the Doncaster area and I feel that Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia are becoming more frequent and a lot of people I know have family members affected by it,” she said.

“When I heard about Lost Chord I just loved the thought of my money going to something associated with music and singing and since doing the swim I have actually been speaking to a lady who takes her husband to the Doncaster memory cafe where Lost Chord play and she told me how they enjoy it.”

Supported by friends both in and out of the water, Dawn completed her challenge in three hours and 20 minutes.

“I can truly say I enjoyed every single moment of and feel such a sense of achievement,” she admitted.

Lost Chord Chief Executive Helena Muller commented: “I never cease to be amazed at the wonderful ways in which people choose to support us.

“Dawn’s extraordinary achievement is going to make an enormous difference to the lives of people living with dementia as all her hard work and endurance will help to pay for important music sessions, touching many lives across South Yorkshire.”