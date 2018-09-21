Have your say on West Lindsey District Council’s new budget

West Lindsey District Council is asking for your help and views about its budget for the next financial year.

To have your say residents can take part in the council’s online budget tool or they are invited to attend one of three events in the district.

The events will give people a chance to understand the current situation and to give their views on how this affects the community.

Views are being sought oncouncil tax level, cost of services , fees and charges and joint working with third party organisations

The council is also asking people how the New Homes Bonus government grant will be utilised in West Lindsey.

Options include providing an allocation based on the number of new properties in a parish, an allocation through a communities grant finding scheme, or use all the new homes bonus to support growth and regeneration across the district.

Coun Jeff Summers, leader of West Lindsey District Council said: “Each year we ask local people their views on what we as a council should priorities in terms of our spending.

“This valuable feedback is crucial in helping us to set the budget for the next financial year.

“It is no secret that West Lindsey District Council has seen a reduction of £4.4 million in our Revenue Support Grants since 2013/14.

“I believe the council has managed this reduction in our finances very well but it is going to get much harder to do this, as we are expecting to get £0 grant in 2019/20 and beyond.

“Times are challenging for local government.

“With reduced budgets from central government, it is critical that we direct our resources in a way that benefits our communities, and meets their needs and priorities.”

An event is being held in Gainsborough on Monday, October 1, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm in the Council Chamber, Guildhall, Marshall’s Yard.

However if you are unable to attend the Gainsborough event there is another event on Tuesday, October 2, at the Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, in Plough Hill, Caistor, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Or have your say online at:www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/budget2018.