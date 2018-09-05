Have your say on the best parks

The Green Flag award scheme is asking for you to have your say and decide which parks and green spaces should receive the People’s Choice Award for being the UK’s favourites.

The experts had their say in July when Kings’ Park and The Canch were given a prestigious Green Flag Award from Keep Britain Tidy.

Coun Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “To have two of our parks recognised for their high standards with Green Flag Awards is a fantastic achievement.

“But now it’s time for the Bassetlaw public to have their say and vote for the UK’s favourite park.

“We’d love for one or both of Bassetlaw’s parks to make it into the national top 10.

“Kings’ Park agonisingly made it to 11th place in 2014, so it would be a fantastic achievement if the Canch or Kings’ Park could go one better this year.”

Voting opened on September 1, and closes September 30, with the top 10 sites being announced on October 16.

All you have to do is go to www.greenflagaward.org to pick your winner.