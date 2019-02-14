Have your say on plans for future of Gainsborough Old Hall

Residents are being urged to have their say on plans for the future of Gainsborough Old Hall, one of the town’s best-loved tourism assets.

The Parnell Street building, which is more than 500 years old, is owned by English Heritage, but currently managed and operated by Lincolnshire County Council.

However, as part of financial cutbacks, the council is proposing to relinquish its responsibility for the Old Hall and transfer it back into the hands of English Heritage.

It is one of several changes to its heritage service at venues across the county that is now the subject of a public consultation, via an online survey that is open now.

Coun Nick Worth, executive member for culture, said: “We are extremely proud of our local heritage, and want to ensure it’s there for future generations to enjoy.

“However, that means finding a new way of doing things and, importantly, one that we will be able to afford in the long term.

“The proposed changes are a step towards making the heritage service self-sufficient and will ultimately save about £750,000 each year.

“We are also looking at providing greater support for community-run sites, ensuring that people across the county have the opportunity to experience Lincolnshire’s culture and heritage.

“We know that our heritage attractions are well-loved locally, and that people will want to share their views on our plans.

“We are very much keeping an open mind and welcome any suggestions on the best way forward.”

The Old Hall, which is open to the public every day, is one of the most impressive and well-preserved medieval manor houses in England, complete with its original kitchen and supposedly haunted tower. It is also a popular venue for events and weddings.

Other heritage attractions in the county that could be affected by the council’s review include Lincoln Castle, The Collection Art and Archaeology Museum at Lincoln, and various windmills,

The survey runs until Wednesday, April 24. Go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/heritage consultation