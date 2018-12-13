Have your say in survey on policing and crime

Residents of Gainsborough and the rest of Lincolnshire are being asked for their views on policing and crime in a new survey.

Everyone across the county has the opportunity to answer questions on a range of subjects, and also sign up for a special research panel, called Safer Together.

The initiative has been launched by Marc Jones, Lincolnshire’s police and crime commissioner, after the success of a similar, ground-breaking survey last year which received almost 3,000 responses.

Mr Jones said: “At the very heart of my role is ensuring that the views and priorities of the people and communities of Lincolnshire are reflected in the way our great county is policed.

“So, I want to build up my understanding and appreciation of the needs, attitudes and opinions of residents when it comes to preventing and tackling crime.”

Findings in last year’s survey helped shape several, new initiatives. These included the launch of a safer roads team, recruiting 2,000 residents to help fight scams, cyber-crime and identity theft, and developing an action plan to combat drug use.

Anyone over 15 can take part in the survey, which is open until mid-January, and all answers given will be anonymous. Go to https://lincolnshirecrimeandpolicingsurvey2018.questionpro.com