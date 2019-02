Legendary indie band Happy Mondays will play the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe later this year on their Greatest Hits tour.

The Manchester legends, fronted by Shaun Ryder and Bez, will be performing all their best-known songs, including 24 Hour Party People, Loose Fit and Step On.

They will be at The Baths Hall on Saturday, November 16 and tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 22 on 0844 8440444 or www.bathshall.co.uk.