Guest Column: Volunteers’ Week is a chance to say thank you

Volunteers across the district will be thanked for their contribution to everyday life during Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1-7.

The annual campaign, recognises the contribution volunteers make to our communities.

Volunteers are central to the work of countless charities and other organisations.

They are a valuable presence in many communities, making a difference in places as diverse as sports clubs, libraries, schools and hospitals.

In Gainsborough alone there are more than 150 different volunteering opportunities available throughout the week.

Ben Barley, chief executive at Voluntary Centre Services, said: “In 2017 new volunteers alone contributed almost 5,000 hours of support in West Lindsey communities.

“These volunteers form the backbone of services that simply couldn’t reach the people who most need them without this generous contribution of time”.”

Hundreds of events will be taking place across the country, and Voluntary Centre Services will be co-hosting two volunteer fair and information events throughout the week, offering a variety of opportunities and showcasing the diversity of volunteering across the district.

These events will be on June 6 at Gainsborough’s Uphill Community Centre and June 8 at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, from 10am to 2pm on both days.

For many charities the week will also be a chance to showcase the range of volunteering opportunities on offer.

Volunteer fairs and other events will encourage people to try volunteering for the first time and help people find out how through volunteering they can make a difference to a cause they are passionate about.

Volunteering is an excellent opportunity for people from all walks of life.

Perhaps you are retired and have the time to invest in your local community, or are looking to enhance your CV with new skills, whatever your situation, there is a rewarding role waiting for you.

Jill Dickson, volunteer and employability co-ordinator at Acis, said: “We actively promote volunteering as a tool to help our customers in their journey to find sustainable employment.

“Not only does it look good on a CV, but it also builds confidence, improves health, enhances social aspects of life and builds relationships with potential employers.”

For further information contact the volunteer centre in Gainsborough on 01427 613470 or westlindsey@voluntarycentreservices.org.uk