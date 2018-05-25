Guest Column: So proud to everyone supporting each other

I was recently asked about my proudest moment since joining Macmillan.

The answer was simple.

Last year, the Gainsborough fundraising committee members came to me with a concern.

During their fantastic work collecting money in local supermarkets, they had heard from a few people around the town that had found it difficult to cope on their own whilst going through cancer.

I’m sure we all know someone affected, but maybe they have family or friends to support them?

Not everyone does.

Speaking with colleagues and local volunteers, we began considering the issue and whether there was something Macmillan could do to help those who needed support at a vital time.

There was.

This month sees the launch of the Macmillan Gainsborough Not Alone Scheme.

This valuable new service, run by volunteers with the support of Macmillan specialists, does just what the name suggests.

It might only be walking the dog or sitting for a chat with a cup of coffee.

But that can make a huge difference to someone living with cancer.

For those people that have limited support, a lift to the hospital or a spot of gardening could be just the thing to relieve some stress.

I’m proud because it’s my local town and this scheme supports the village I grew up in, as well as many others.

I’m proud because local people are volunteering to support one another.

We can’t do it without you though.

We need volunteers and we need vital funds to keep the scheme running.

We only ask that someone could give an hour a week.

Maybe you could help raise £400, which covers the cost of supporting a local person for up to 12 weeks?

If you can help feel free to get in touch with me on 07595 091384 or jdavenport@macmillan.org.uk

Thank you for your support, it means a lot.