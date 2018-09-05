Guardian Rose given to ‘well loved wingwoman’ Jo

A ‘wingwoman’ and ‘well loved and respected member of the community’ has been recognised with a Guardian Rose.

Jo Cullen, 42, is a practice nurse at the Lardwood Group of Surgeries and was presented with the accolade by her friends, Michelle Kirby and Clare Blaydes. Michelle nominated Jo for the rose as she wanted to thank her for always being there for her.

Michelle said: “Jo is a well loved and well respected member of the local community.

“She is passionate about her job and her role as a part of the community and absolutely loves her work. She is never really ‘off duty’ and is always available for words of advice which she is always being asked for.

“Jo has been a close friend of mine for the last almost eight years.

“We were pregnant at the same time and became close during that time and have been friends since.

“She has always been a supportive friend but most recently she has been especially supportive after the sudden death of my ex partner and my little boys’ dad in April.

“Quite honestly without her support I do not know what we would have done, she has literally held me up and my son with emotional, practical and even financial support.

“She calls herself my wingwoman and I certainly would not be flying without her.

“But she is not only supportive to myself, she has just supported her partner and his family through the sudden and unexpected death of their stepmum/mum and has been there every step to help them sort everything out, from funeral arrangements to the practical side and also in looking after her partner’s dad who she visits daily to make sure he ws okay.

“And she has done all this while recovering from a knee operation so even though uncomfortable and in pain she still puts others before herself.

“She is just completely selfless and she won’t want any recognition for what she does as she just gets on with it, but I, along with my friend Clare Blaydes, feel she deserves to know she is appreciated.”