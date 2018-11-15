Green light for 350 new homes in £60 million scheme

A £60 million development for 350 new homes in the attractive village of Welton has been given the green light by West Lindsey District Council.

Award-winning, family-owned housebuilder Beal Homes gained outline planning approval for the scheme in 2015. Now detailed plans have been approved, meaning the development can begin, with an expected finishing date of between 2024 and 2026.

The properties will include 15 affordable homes and 72 specialist retirement homes. The rest, a mix of two, three and four-bedroomed hoses, will go on the open market.

The 72-acre development will also feature a 22-acre green space, complete with recreational area and woodland walk.

Chris Murphy, associate land director at Beal Homes said: “The tranquil, rural location of this site is excellent, just minutes from Lincoln.”