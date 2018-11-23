‘Great school’ in Gainsborough named in top ten in East Midlands

A proud head teacher has heaped praise on staff and students after their Gainsborough school was named among the top ten performers in the East Midlands.

Queen Elizabeth’s High School is ranked seventh best of the region’s state secondary schools in the ‘Parent Power Schools Guide’ for 2018, issued by the ‘Sunday Times’.

And head David Allsop reacted with joy, while also revealing some of the secrets to the success of the historic 1,230-pupil grammar school.

“We are delighted that the hard work of staff and students has been recognised in this way,” said Mr Allsop, who is himself a former student at the Morton Terrace school.

“It is testament to the dedication of all members of the school community, including parents and governors.

“At Queen Elizabeth’s High School, we are not only about academic outcomes, upon which this ranking is based, but also we value the richness of the education experiences we provide for our young people.

“It is this depth to our offer that means every student who leaves us at the end of year 11 or year 13 goes on to further education or employment. Many gain places on the most competitive courses and apprenticeships in the country.

“I am incredibly proud of our great school, and it is humbling to be listed among the top ten in the East Midlands.”

The ‘Sunday Times’ guide identifies the 2,000 highest achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their recent exam results.

It enables parents to compare the performances of schools in their town or region, and it is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s best schools.

Queen Elizabeth’s is ranked the 211th best in the country, which is a huge improvement on its 2017 ranking of 319th. The number of pupils who gained grades A* to B at A-level was 60.3 per cent, while the number who achieved grades A* or A at GCSE level was 43.2 per cent.

The top ranked East Midlands school is Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, of Alford, which is rated 126th best nationally.