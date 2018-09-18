Grant will help support The Crossing in Worksop

A grant of up £15,000 will help a Worksop community centre and church continue the work it does in the town.

The Crossing Church and Centre in Newcastle Street, Worksop, was opened in 2006 and the building has become a focus for community activities in the town centre, hosting many events and activities for the local community.

Anne Taylor, manager, said: “We are delighted to announce that once again we have been granted funding by Nottinghamshire County Council, this time as part of the Local Improvement Scheme.

“This will provide £5,000 per year for the next three years as part of the Local Improvement Scheme.

“This funding will be used by The Crossing to support volunteers and to support the community groups that are organised by The Crossing.

“This includes seated exercise classes, older peoples lunch Ccubs and social groups, all of which are valuable social outreach projects, meeting the needs of those who are less able.

“All of this helps to ensure that The Crossing continues to be able to provide these services to everyone at an affordable cost, and it ensures that the teams of volunteers get the support that they need, especially those with additional needs.”

Coun Gordon Wheeler, vice-chairman of the communities and place committee, which administers the Local Improvement Scheme, at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “It is great news that we have been able to provide £5,000 funding for The Crossing’s Keeping Well Project.

“Our Local Improvement Scheme provides targeted financial support for community organisations to deliver the council’s priorities to make Nottinghamshire a great place to live, work, visit and relax. “

Anne has been the manager for 12 years but is set to reture soon.

She said: “Being the manager at The Crossing has been an extremely rewarding and challenging role.

“I have done it for 12 years and have not regretted a moment of that time.

“I am now looking forward to spending more time with my family but still hope to be involved in some smaller way as a volunteer.

“As we move into the future The Crossing team are working hard to be self sustainable and to support the local community without recourse to external funding, we are not quite there yet, and until we are the whole team including volunteers, trustees, users, are very grateful for the support that Nottinghamshire County Council continue to give us.”

To find out more about The Crossing and what is available call 01909 473375.