Grandad to walk 100 miles for blind military veterans

An intrepid 74-year-old grandfather is to take on the challenge of walking 100 miles to raise money for a military charity.

Terry Condliff, who served in the Royal Air Force for 22 years, plans to carry out the walk throughout March, taking in a few miles each day.

He is a big supporter of charities that help ex-military personnel, and has teamed up with Blind Veterans UK for this venture.

“I think 100 miles in a month will be challenging,” he said. “But if I can do three or four miles a day, I’ll get there.

“I’m ex-RAF, having joined at the age of 16, and I am still reasonably fit. I like to play sports, such as golf, badminton and walking football.”

Blind Veterans UK supports former servicemen and women who have lost their sight. It provides rehabilitation, training, practical advice and emotional support.

Terry has lived in Haxey since leaving the RAF and works part-time as a financial adviser for Hunters estate agents in Gainsborough. He is well-known in the area as a charity champion, and is an active member of the Isle Of Axholme Lions club.

Terry will be sponsored by family and friends, and is hoping to raise at least £500 from his marathon walk.

He said: “I have chosen this charity because I don’t think the Ministry of Defence is very forthcoming in paying military people after their service. Veterans have to fight for every penny they get.”

The Blind Veterans charity is encouraging others to tackle the challenge and has also organised five ten-mile walks at various venues across the country on Saturday, March 30.