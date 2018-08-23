Goodbye summer? It’s about to get a whole lot cooler

Good news for those who’ve been struggling with the recent heatwave- the weather is about to get a lot more ‘autumnal’ over the next few days.

Forecasters say a ‘cold front’ is making its way in from the north, bringing with it lower temperatures and brisk winds to the region.

Possible showers tomorrow (Friday, August 24) should clear in time for the Bank Holiday weekend, but it will still remain cool- especially during the night when temperatures could drop into single figures for the first time in a while.

