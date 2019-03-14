Golden success for Gainsborough farm shop at British Pie Awards

Uncle Henry’s farm shop in Gainsborough has achieved a hat-trick of medals at the British Pie Awards

The company’s steak & ale and chicken & ham pies both won gold medals, while its lamb & mint pie took silver, missing gold by just one point.

Linda North, production chef at Uncle Henry’s said: “We are delighted that our hard work, skill and passion for creating delicious pies has been recognised at these prestigious awards.

“It is our third year entering the competition and to have been successful with all three pies for a second-year running is a tremendous result.

“We have just launched our own homemade

pork pie and we will look to enter it into next year’s awards.”

Photo: Mepics