Go ahead has been given for the Red Arrows to begin their 54th season

Approval has been given for the Red Arrows to officially begin their 54th season which will mark the Royal Air Force’s 100th anniversary.

Following months of training and perfecting dynamic new manoeuvres, the Red Arrows were awarded Public Display Authority (PDA), the formal consent needed to perform for people at home and overseas.

The latest season is the first time the nine-aircraft formation has been led by Squadron Leader Martin Pert, who flies as Red 1.

Beginning with small groups of three or four aircraft, training develops over several months for the Red Arrows before a display season begins.

Pilots fly three times a day, five days a week – until the team’s full nine-ship formation comes together around February or March.

Squadron Leader Pert said: “Despite the obvious setbacks that befell the team in March, I’d like to give thanks to the entire cadre of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team for their unstinting stoicism, grit and sheer determination that’s got us to the remarkable point at which we are able to PDA on our original timeline.”

Wing Commander Andrew Keith, Officer Commanding, Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, said the season ahead promised chance for people across the UK to join with the Red Arrows in marking RAF100.

He said: “It is a privilege to be part of a team that is the public face of the RAF and to symbolise the dedication, teamwork, attention-to-detail and drive to excel that underpins the ethos of our Armed Forces.”

The Red Arrows are expected to complete more than 60 shows this season.