Glasgow cafe sells ‘world’s most dangerous ice cream’

A cafe is dishing out scoops of the world’s most dangerous ice cream — which is so hot that customers need to sign a disclaimer.

The Aldwych Café and ice cream parlour launched a valentine’s day ice cream special called “Respiro Del Diavolo” (Breath of the Devil).

But the frozen treat is so spicy that customers must be 18 years of age and sign a legal waiver before it is handed over the counter.

Words in the disclaimer mention having the ice cream “could be a risk of personal injury, illness & possible loss of life”.

And staff at the cafe even need to wear gloves when they dish out scoops.

The handmade treat comes in at a whopping 1,569,300 SHU the Scoville scale — a measurement of the pungency (spicy heat) of chilli peppers.

It means the ice cream is 500 times hotter than Tabasco sauce.

The family business based on Paisley Road West, Cardonald, Glasgow, says the idea behind it comes from Italy.

Lee Bandoni, 38, brother of Café owner Martin, said: “It started in Italy.

“There was a place called Devils Bridge and with that, the Italian ice cream families used to meet up once a year and discuss how the year went for them.

“At that point, if there were any men that showed bravery then they would eat this ice cream. So, because of the Devils Bridge, they called this the Breath of the Devil.

“Every year it still happens over there and this year when Martin was away earlier in the month he brought back the idea that was passed down to him.

“The recipe is very secret, very few of us know it and when the time is right Martin’s children will get to find out about it and they will go to Italy and learn the ins and outs of it.”

The ice cream itself is a traditional Italian recipe from 1936 and is made from scratch every day using local ingredients and certain elements from Italy.

The brothers said they look forward to seeing what it will bring to the people across the country.

Lee added: “This is the first one in Scotland and we know that people in Glasgow love spicy stuff.

“We had to check with the standards agency to explain what was in it and explain that it is like a thermal nuclear explosion in your mouth.

“That took a bit of time to get it sorted but they were happy as long as we included a disclaimer.

“Our family in Italy see it as an honour to bring something like this here.”

Martin Bandoni, 50, Aldwych Café owner, said: “We wear gloves for protection, chilli can have different effects on the skin especially if you leave it for too long.

“Our ice cream is just a standard price just like the rest of our ice creams. It’s £2 for a scoop in a tub and a cone is £1.90.

“There’s no premium to be paid for it, just a standard price. We wouldn’t overcharge our customers.

“They call the flavour a cream spice but it’s really a flavour sensation, it’s almost to trick your brain, well that’s the whole idea for it.

“I think everyone is different when they taste it because we hear various types of suggestions.”

Lee added: “A lot of Italian guys go and have a romantic evening with their girlfriends or wives and they will have some this ice cream because it is a well-known fact that chilli is an aphrodisiac and it is nice with a glass of wine bubbling in your mouth.

“So we will sell it here until just after Valentine’s Day, people should come try it.”