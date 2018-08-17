Gin festival will help support Macmillan

A group of friends is organising a gin festival in Lincolnshire to help support Macmillan Cancer Support in Gainsborough’s new Not Alone service.

Gin Fest 2 and Prosecco Too will take place at Knaith Park village hall on Saturday, September 1 from 2pm until late.

Gin lovers enjoying last year's festival

Last year’s inaugural event raised £3,000 for West Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service.

The success of last year led to organisers deciding to make the festival an annual event. For more information, search for Gin Fest 2 and Prosecco Too on Facebook.