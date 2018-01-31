Get on your marks and run for the Air Ambulance

There is still time to put your best foot forward and run 10 kilometres in Lincoln in aid of the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

You don’t have to be super-fit to run a 10km and you don’t even have to take it too seriously.

After all, last year a knight in full armour and a playful team of a doctor, nurse and surgeon were among those running their local in aid of the charity.

Also among the runners was participant was an octogenarian – showing that anyone really can take part.

Despite being dispatched to some of the most serious 999 calls in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, the charity is not Government funded and relies totally on the support of the community it serves to raise this money.

Therefore, every penny raised by fundraisers really does help to save lives.

Fayne Nam and Karen Carter, community fundraisers for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire respectively, said: “This year we will increase the hours that we fly, meaning we will soon be operational for 24 hours a day.

“We need to raise £4 million a year to make this possible.

“That is why we are appealing to more people than ever before to run their local 10km event in aid of our life-saving charity.

“And, it is a great way to raise money in a fun way while getting fit at the same time.

“We look forward to hearing from anyone who would like to run for us and take advantage of the free entry this year.”

The Lincoln 10km will take place on March 18 and if you sign up for the race through the charity, it is free to enter.

All the Air Ambulance asks is that you pledge to raise a minimum of £75 in sponsorship which will help to support its live-saving work.

The charity will supply you with a sponsor form and posters so that you can let people know that you are running for it and gain as much sponsorship as possible.

Fayne and Karen added: “Why not run with friends or colleagues? See who can finish in the quickest time with the slowest runner buying cakes as a forfeit?

“You could even run in costume, or run as part of a plan to get fit this year.

“What better motivation than a 10k run in just a few weeks’ time and the weekly training running up to it?

“Whatever your reason for taking part, we look forward to welcoming you to our team.”

To sign up visit www.ambucopter.org.uk/what-is-your-2018-challenge/

If you have already signed up, don’t worry, you can still raise money for the Air Ambulance.

Simply contact the charity to request a sponsor form by emailing fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk or calling 01522 548469.

There are also charity places left for this year’s Great North Run – taking place on September 9.

If you would like to sign up for this half-marathon, email fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk or call 01522 548469.