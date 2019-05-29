Generous freemasons help victims of cyclone disaster in India

Caring freemasons in Gainsborough and across Lincolnshire have rallied round to give financial support to victims of a cyclone that has ravaged parts of India.

The aid, from the Masonic Charitable Foundation, will help to provide rice and other basic food for 5,000 families in the state of Odisha. The families will also receive household essentials such as blankets, mats, mosquito nets, buckets and soap after being hit by Cyclone Fani.

A further 2,000 households will receive shelter materials, such as ropes and tarpaulin, so they can begin to repair their homes, while 2,000 children will be provided with notebooks, stationery and other educational items to help them get back to school as soon as possible.

All 21 Masonic centres in the county have contributed to the charity’s national grant of £15,000, which has been donated to Plan International UK, the organisation working to help the most vulnerable survivors in Odisha.

Dave Wheeler, provincial grand master in Lincolnshire, said: “The lives of many thousands of people across a huge area have been damaged by this disaster.

“I am very pleased that we were able to move so quickly and provide funds for vital work at the heart of the disaster zone.”

Tanya Barron, boss of Plan International UK, said: “We are hugely grateful to the freemasons. The generous grant will make a big difference to people affected by this devastating cyclone and help them get back on their feet.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation is funded by freemasons, their families and friends, across the country.