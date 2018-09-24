Gainsborough Trinity extend partnership with Everyone Active to promote an active lifestyle

Gainsborough Trinity have extended their partnership with a leisure provider to continue to promote an active lifestyle in the community.

Gainsborough Trinity have teamed up with Everyone Active for a third successive year to work hand-in-hand through activity.

As well as working closely with the club’s Community Trust and featuring on the back of Trinity’s shirt, the leisure provider will be promoting their message at the Northolme ground on matchday, activity and health and fitness opportunities in the matchday programme throughout the 2018/19 campaign.

Richard Kane, Gainsborough Trinity’s chairman, said: “I am really pleased to extend our partnership with Everyone Active and help promote community based activities facility available in the Gainsborough area.”

Chris Duncan, Everyone Active’s activities and funding manager for the East Region, said: “We’re delighted that we have been able to extend this partnership with Gainsborough Trinity and work towards providing more opportunities for people to be active.

“They are a football club that shares our values and objectives. They are heavily invested in their community being active and I’m looking forward to working together to utilise our resources and widening our reach across the community.”