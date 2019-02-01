Gainsborough students looking to their futures

Students from the Gainsborough Academy were given the chance to think about their future at a Careers Fair with presentation from businesses in the area.

The Gainsborough Academy organised the Careers Fair, as part of a whole week aimed at celebrating what is great about the town.

It was also intended to inspire students to access help and advice from employers, training providers and advice agencies about their future steps.

Anna Leng, acting principal of the Gainsborough Academy said: “Gainsborough has a lot to celebrate and we wanted to share some of that with our students.

“It is important to showcase to our students a whole range of education and employment opportunities to make sure they have all the right information, when it comes to making decisions that affect their future. We were delighted to welcome representatives from colleges and universities to talk about the courses available. It was equally important to have businesses represented.

“We have many international businesses whose headquarters are based right here in the town. They are looking out for the next generation of employees to join their teams and it was a platform for these industry experts to talk about the skills they are looking for.”

Student Jack Spinks said: “I managed to find the perfect course for myself, the Careers Fair was a massive opportunity for me to find my successful road as a musician.”

Student Alex Jones said: “There were many routes to choose from and it was very easy to find what I wanted to do and what I had to do to achieve it, the careers Fair was extremely useful.”

Tim Downing from Pygott and Crone Estate Agents, kicked off the Careers Week with a special presentation.

He said: “It’s a privilege to discuss careers with pupils at the Gainsborough Academy. I felt enthused when I left the school that students in year 11 seem to be grasping the initiatives that the school is taking.”