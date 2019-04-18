Gainsborough set to benefit from series of rail service improvements

Like waiting for buses nothing happens for years and then suddenly a number of improvements to the railways start appearing, writes Barry Coward.

Work has started at Lea Road station to construct a new platform two.

This will be followed by a new platform one next year.

Meanwhile improvements are also happening at Gainsborough Central in time for the launch of a new service connecting Central station with Sheffield, starting on Monday, May 20.

The Community Rail Partnership is seeking volunteers willing to adopt Central station.

If you are interested contact me at barrycoward@mac.com or come to the West Lindsey Area Group meeting at the Guildhall at 2.30pm on May 2.

The new train times can be found online.

Recently the Government announced funding for a lift to be installed at platform three at Retford station.

When built, changing to the East Coast Main Line to go to London, the north or Scotland will be much easier than climbing the steep stairs.

Last week the Government announced that Abellio, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Dutch state railway, will, on August 18, take over East Midland Trains from Stagecoach.

Abellio is set to introduce an hourly service between Peterborough and Doncaster (Monday to Saturday) that will call at Lea Road.

This will significantly improve travelling to the south of Lincolnshire and to the north via Doncaster.

Abellio intend to use refurbished trains fitted with at seat power sockets, USB points, air conditioning, tables at all seats and more luggage space.

However, passengers will have to wait until December 2021 to experience this improvement.

At the same time, on Sundays a new hourly Lincoln to Doncaster service will commence.