Gainsborough school pupils got a special swim lesson from Olympian Becky Adlington thanks to competition win

Gainsborough school pupils were given a once in a lifetime opportunity to take part in a swimming lesson delivered by an Olympic medallist.

Everyone Active supported Swim England’s national Big School Swim campaign by joining forces with Becky Adlington SwimStars to invite primary school children from across the country to submit an original design for their very own swim hat.

Roxy Grange-Smith, aged eight, who attends Benjamin Adlard Primary School in Gainsborough, had her winning entry hand picked and presented to her by Becky during a school assembly.

And as a reward for her creativity, Roxy and her classmates were then given the opportunity to make a splash in the pool at West Lindsey Leisure Centre during a lesson delivered by the Olympian.

Becky said: “We received so many exceptional entries to the competition, but Roxy’s really stood out.

“It was so much fun to join her and the other children from Benjamin Adlard Primary School for a swimming lesson in the fantastic pool at West Lindsey Leisure Centre.”

Everyone Active works with Becky Adlington SwimStars to promote the importance of school swimming lessons and ensure more young people learn this life-saving skill.

Jacqui Tillman, group swim manager at Everyone Active said: “Everyone Active is dedicated to providing opportunities for children to develop their skills in the water, and we look forward to helping more pupils from Benjamin Adlard Primary School progress during their regular school swimming lessons.”

Sam Coy, headteacher at Benjamin Adlard Primary School, said: “We are very proud as a school family of Roxy and her achievement and we all enjoyed having Becky visit our school and deliver a swimming session.

“It is great to have an Olympic athlete coming to visit our pupils and it will help to inspire our pupils to strive to be the best they can be in the future.”