Gainsborough’s Yorkshire Building Society is backing End Youth Homelessness Week

A West Lindsey building society is backing a campaign to help end homelessness among young people.

The Gainsborough branch of Yorkshire Building Society is backing End Youth Homelessness Week, which runs until May 20, as part of its partnership with the charity.

End Youth Homelessness is a national movement to end homelessness among young people aged 16 to 25 in the UK.

An estimated 86,000 young people in the UK are homeless each year.

People in Gainsborough can help EYH by making a donation at the society’s branch, on Market Place.

The money raised will go toward the society-funded rent deposit scheme for EYH.

The scheme is the first project of its kind to be rolled out on a national scale.

It provides practical help to homeless young people in the UK who are ready to move out of supported accommodation and into homes of their own.

Meena Singh, manager of the Gainsborough branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re proud to be backing End Youth Homelessness Week to help highlight the issue in our community and nationally.

“Through our partnership with End Youth Homelessness we are providing real help for young people in need.

“Thanks to the support of people in Gainsborough we have already raised a fantastic £402 which will go toward providing a home to a homeless young person.”

Through the course of the society’s three-year partnership with EYH it aims to raise £750,000 to support more than 700 homeless young people into their own rented homes.

Every year, EYH works directly with more than 26,000 vulnerable and homeless young people aged 16 to 25 across the UK.

n For more information, visit www.ybs.co.uk/societymatters