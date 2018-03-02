Gainsborough’s MP is urging for more police funding

Gainsborough MP, Sir Edward Leigh, has written to the Policing Minister urging the government to kick start its previous planned changes in police funding.

In his letter to Nick Hurd MP, Sir Edward, said: “I support the Chief Constable in his desire to see the Government continue on their previous programme of revising the police funding formula.”

The publication of initial findings was postponed due to the 2017 general election.

Sir Edward said: “It is vital that this process is restarted soon as there will be a need for a substantial consultation period between publication of the findings and implementation.”

Sir Edward pointed out that the current system is not fit for purpose and that Lincolnshire is an underfunded force.

The MP commended Lincolnshire Police for the great work they were doing on a stringent budget, but said there was no alternative but an increase in funding.

Lincs Police Chief Constable, Bill Skelly, said: “The support of Sir Edward Leigh is very welcome as we continue to press for a sustainable safer funding settlement for Lincolnshire Police.

“I feel l can deliver a good level of service to the people of Lincolnshire this year, but after that we are approaching a cliff edge where things become increasingly difficult and I will have to significantly reduce police officer and staff levels and consequently the service we deliver.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, Marc Jones, said: “I am very pleased to have the support of Sir Edward Leigh who recognises the local challenges we face.

“We continue to engage with the Home Office to find a long term solution.”