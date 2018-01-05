Gainsborough residents warned over phone payment ‘scam’

Gainsborough residents are being warned to be on their guard from a phone payment scam believed to be operating in the region.

Lincolnshire police has issued an alert over the fake calls, which involve callers threatening to disconnect phone lines unless demands of immediate payment are made.

Community Safety Officer Gill Finn said: “Residents are asked to be aware of scam phone calls where the caller demands immediate payment or their phone line will be disconnected, which is easy to fake during the call.

“Please don’t be persuaded to give any personal or financial/card information to anyone who cold-calls you, as genuine companies would not contact you in this way.”

To report scams, call 0300 123 2040 or visit the Action Fraud website www.actionfraud.police.uk.