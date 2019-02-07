Gainsborough residents face large council tax hike

Residents in Gainsborough face a minimum 2.99 per cent hike in their council tax as the district council looks to raise funds for its coffers.

The increase in the district council’s share, set to go before a West Lindsey District Council committee next Thursday, will equate to £6.20 and see its precept for a band D property go from £207.27 to £213.47.

The authority says this will generate an income of £6.304 million – an additional £220,000.

It is just under the maximum increase allowed by the secretary of state before a referendum would be triggered.

A report before members from the Chief Finance Officer says that: “Despite the current economic uncertainty and issues around local government reform the council remains in a stable financial position, with adequate reserves to deal with any economic impacts and work will continue to be undertaken to ensure that the council is in a sound position to manage its budget within the anticipated funding reductions.”

It will say that in three out of the last seven years council tax has been frozen, despite pressures totalling around £1 million.

However, it will say it needs a budget of £14.7 million for 2019/20 which it says will be helped by things such as employee pay awards, commercial property investments it has made and government grants.

However, like other councils, West Lindsey has seen a reduction in those central pots, the report will detail how the authority has dealt with more than £4 million reduction in funding over the past four years.

It also includes the Revenue Support Grant, where a final settlement this year will see WLDC receive just £65,000 to help balance its budget.

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner is looking to raise his force’s part of the council tax precept by 11 per cent.

Marc Jones, the commissioner, has taken advantage of a government relaxation on tax policy for this year which allows an increase of up to £24 for a band D property – his increase equates to £23.94, just 6p off that figure.

It is estimated the rise will bring in £5.5 million more than 2018-19.

And senior county councillors have a backed a 4.95 per cent council tax increase for Lincolnshire.

It means the rate for an average band D property is set to rise from £1,231.47 to £1,292.40.

Councillors on Lincolnshire County Council’s executive backed the move which will see the general rate increase by 2.95 per cent with an additional 2 per cent adult social care precept.

The hike is expected to get final approval at a full council meeting later this month.