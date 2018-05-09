Gainsborough pub poker player is off to Las Vegas to compete to be named Pub Poker Champion

A Gainsborough pub poker player is heading to the bright lights of Las Vegas to compete to be crowned the UK Pub Poker Champion.

Now in its twelfth year, VEGAS100, organised by Redtooth Poker, is the UK’s largest live pub poker league with more than 1,000 venues and over 200,000 players registered with the league since it was launched.

Stephen Williams of the Lincolnshire Otter in Somerby Way is Gainsborough’s qualifiers for the VEGAS100 tournament and will travel to America on May 24, and the chance to win a slice of the £25,000 prize pool and included in the winner’s prize is a £5,000 sponsorship deal.

Martin Green, managing director of Redtooth Poker, said: “We are delighted to finally secure our 100 players for the trip to Las Vegas. All have done remarkably well to reach this stage, progressing through from their local pubs to numerous regional and national tournaments.

“These are the best pub poker players in the UK so they fully deserve this once in a lifetime trip to America.

“You never know, we may unearth the next UK poker star to hit the professional stage in the future.”