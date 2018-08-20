Gainsborough pub paying tribute to regular after he passed away suddenly

A Gainsborough pub is paying tribute to one of its regular who passed away suddenly by holding a charity family day.

Andrew Gibson, 62, died on Saturday, July 21, after a blood clot travelled to his heart.

Andrew was a regular at The Peacock in Corringham Road, Gainsborough, and the staff have paid tribute to him.

Lucy Allen, manager, said: “We got to know him when we were at the Jack and Jill and he followed us to The Peacock.

“He was a genuinely all around nice block. You could sit and have a chat with him and everyone knew him.

“You can tell he’s not there. He died suddenly and no one was expecting it.

“He was in the pub on the Saturday night, laughing and joking, and then on the Sunday morning his brother came into the pub and said he had some bad news.

“He still worked Monday to Friday, he went out at the weekend. He was healthy and walked everywhere.

“Our pub is one of those businesses where you know who is coming in at the same time and has the same drink.”

In Andrew’s memory the pub are holding a charity day to raise money for the British Heart Foundation on Saturday, August 25, from noon.

Lucy said: “ He had a blood clot that had travelled to his heart which is why we have decided to do it for the British Heart Foundation in his memory.

“We are having a human foosball table and a company have donated us scaffolding for it to use for free.

“Businesses in town have donated really good raffle prizes. They have all been brilliant.

“We will also have a tombola and face painting.”